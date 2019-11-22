Food inspectors found two restaurants with over 10 violations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Agriculture inspectors reported two restaurants with over ten violations this week.

In Lancaster County, Shady Maple Smorgasbord on Toddy Drive in East Earl was found to be out of compliance with 13 violations. Inspectors say employees in the candy shop area were not wearing hair nets, food was being stored and processed at a sink that was not sanitized, and pumpkin roll was not being kept cold enough. The inspector also found dirt and food debris on the walls in the walk-in cooler and several food contact surfaces were dirty including ice machines, food containers, dispensers at the drink stations, the meatball machine and meat grinder.

A food safety inspector found Iron skillet on the Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle

with 11 violations. Raw beef was stored above cooked ham and potatoes, a pink residue was found in a dishwasher vent, soap was not available at the handwash sink, leaks and standing water was found under the dishwasher, and there was a bottle of medicine stored in a drawer at the prep area.

Places with no violations include, Highland Elementary, Susquenita Middle School, Roundtown Elementary, and Citizens Fire Company No. 1 in Boiling Springs.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.