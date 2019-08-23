Food inspectors report greasy oven, fly strip over food prep

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found a total of 38 violations at three local restaurants this week.

Clair’s Family Restaurant on Grandview Road in Hanover was out of compliance with 17 violations. An inspection report says the ovens were encrusted with grease, clean utensils were stored in a container with food debris, raw meat was stored next to ready-to-eat peaches, and food items were stored under the sewer line in the basement.

Chinatown Kitchen on York Street in Gettysburg was out of compliance with 12 violations. An inspector noted the entire facility was extremely dirty. An employee was not wearing a hair restraint, there was a fly strip over a food prep table, and bleach sanitizer was being used at an extremely high concentration on food contact surfaces, according to the report.

Yak n Yeti II on West High Street in Carlisle was out of compliance with nine violations. The inspector reported finding medicine stored with food, a cell phone on a shelf with food containers, and an employee beverage container in the prep area. The report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety.

Places with no violations included Mount Rock Elementary School in Newville, Tattered Flag Tap Room in Gettysburg, Reynolds Middle School in Lancaster, and the Sideline Café in Palmyra.

—

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.