Food inspectors report rotten food, fruit flies

In this week’s Restaurant Report, the Department of Agriculture found rotten food and fruit flies.

A food inspector found 22 violations at Mariam’s African and Jamaican Cuisine on South Cameron Street in Harrisburg after a complaint was filed. Employees were eating in the prep area, utensils and equipment that come in contact with food were not properly sanitized prior to use, raw fish and boxed fruit were stored directly on the floor. The inspector also reported that cooking equipment was encrusted with grease, soap was not available at the handwash sink, stored food was not covered, and the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

Bawarchi Biryani Point on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was found by food safety inspectors with 17 violations. The inspector found 30 to 40 fruit fly-like insects, employees were not wearing hair nets, in-use knives were stored between table edges, and the raw chicken was stored above yogurt in the walk-in cooler.

Subway on North Baltimore Ave in Mount Holly Springs has 9 violations according to the Department of Agriculture. The inspector found fruit flies around the sandwich area and soda machine, several pieces of spinach in the sandwich unit were rotten, a white residue on the racks in the walk-in cooler was found, and food employee certification records are not being maintained. The inspector said the certification records is a repeat violation.

Places with no violations include Chez Cheri Café in Gettysburg, Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar in Susquehanna Township, Roy-Pitz Brewing Company, Inc. in Chambersburg, and Chellas in Lancaster.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.