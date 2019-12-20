Food safety inspectors report dirty mixer, rodent activity

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two facilities found to have violations by Department of Agriculture inspectors this week have been in the Restaurant Report before.

Café Fresco on Paxton Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with seven violations. An inspector noted vacuum packaged fish was not being thawed properly, and the underside of the large food mixer was dirty with old food. There were no thermometers available to ensure proper temperatures of food, and the cold holding drawers below the grill were not cold enough. The report states the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

Lancaster County Prison had four violations. An inspector found evidence of rodent activity in the food storage area, a repeat violation. All non-food contact surfaces were dirty and in need of cleaning, an open employee’s beverage container was observed in the food prep area, and the ice makers needed to be descaled, the report states.

Places with no violations included Cedars Restaurant in Camp Hill, Caernarvon Fire Company #1, Winter Gardens Quality in New Oxford, and Harrisburg Christian School.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.