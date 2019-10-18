Inspectors found rodent activity, dirty air vent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week inspectors with the Department of Agriculture found rodent activity in a school and a dirty air vent above a food prep area.

Community School East IU13 on New Holland Pike in Lancaster was out of compliance with one violation. The inspector found evidence of rodent activity but the facility is now working with a pest control program.

Midtown Pizza on East Main Street in Middletown was found to be out of compliance with 17 violations. The inspector found a moist residue and food debris on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Clean utensils were being stored in drawers that had a sticky residue and debris. A fly strip was hanging directly above bags of flour and the inspector found an air vent above the sandwich prep area with an accumulation of static dust which has the potential to contaminate food.

Places with no violations include Boiling Springs High School, House of Tacos in Lancaster, Washington Street School in Hanover and the Progress Grill in Harrisburg.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.