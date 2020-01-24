Inspectors report dirty equipment, discolored cutting boards at local eateries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTMN) – Inspectors for the state Department of Agriculture say a local restaurant had more than 20 violations during a food safety check this week.

Cafe del Sol on Gateway Avenue in Chambersburg was out of compliance with 21 violations. According to the report, food in the prep area was under dirty vent ducts, exhaust air ducts were emitting dust into the air, and food was not being date marked with the date it was opened. Several areas of the restaurant were dirty and dusty, the french fry chopper, pizza pans and slicer were dirty with food residue, and ceiling tiles in the cook area were missing. The report states that the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety.

Cedar Cliff Pizza on Carlisle Road in Camp Hill was out of compliance with 12 violations. An inspector reported cutting boards had a brown and black discoloration, the inside of the microwave was peeling, dry soiled wiping cloths were being used to wipe food contact surfaces, and there was excessive grease accumulation on filters in the hood system.

Places with no violations include Sara Lindemuth Elementary School, Irishtown Fire Company in New Oxford, Hill’s Boarding House in Chambersburg, and Lancaster Cupcake.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.