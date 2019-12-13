Report: ‘extremely dirty’ restaurant had expired milk, cleaning chemical near food prep

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found peeling paint and expired milk during food safety checks this week.

Applebee’s on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report states that the entire food facility was extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Food preparation was happening under dirty ventilation ducts. An inspector found two gallons of expired milk in the walk-in cooler and a cleaning chemical stored on the food prep table.

San Marcos Mex and Mart on West Chestnut Street in Hanover was out of compliance with 12 violations. An inspector reported that the deli slicer, potato slicer, and cutting board were dirty, clean cooking equipment was stored directly on the floor, and the ceiling above the food prep area was peeling. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety, the report states.

Dafnos Italian Grille on West Chocolate Avenue in Hummelstown had eight violations. Food preparation was occurring next to and below the hand wash sink and towel dispenser. The paint on the ceiling above the prep table was peeling and chipped, employee beverage containers were in the food prep area, and several surfaces were not clean, according to an inspection report.

Places with no violations include Allen’s Eatery in Lewisberry, Bambino’s Original Pizza in Newport, Wok Out Chinese Restaurant in Gettysburg, and Common Grounds in Dallastown.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.