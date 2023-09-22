CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week in the Midstate we had five different restaurants and eateries with more than 70 combined inspection violations, according to the Department of Agriculture.

York County:

New China (170 Newberry Commons)

This establishment is out of compliance with 24 inspection violations. The inspector says they observed at least eight dead “roach-like insects” by the sinks and kitchen equipment, as well as observing three live roaches. Additionally, the inspector reported raw chicken being held between 48 and 57 degrees, rather than 41 degrees.

Mifflin County:

Fishers Farm Market (5726 US Highway 522 N)

This market is out of compliance with 6 inspection violations. The inspector observed moldy/spoiled tomatoes being stored in the kitchen cold-holding unit. Additionally, they observed time and temperature-controlled food items being stored in a cooler at 48 to 50 degrees instead of 41 degrees and also witnessed raw sausage being thawed in standing sink water, which is not an approved method of thawing.

Franklin County:

Toledo’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant (800 S Potomac Street)

This restaurant is out of compliance with 12 inspection violations. The inspector says that the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety, and employees were observed not wearing proper hair restraints while behind the grill and pizza dough-making line. Inspectors also observed “pinkish-black slime” in the ice dispenser and on the dining room floor, in addition to black mold on the ice machine in the kitchen.

*It is important to note that this establishment corrected eight of these violations, according to the inspector’s report.

Dauphin County:

Abraham’s Family Restaurant (300 S Hershey Road)

This restaurant is out of compliance with 17 inspection violations. The inspector says that the person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety, and they observed silverware being touched and stored in an area with food debris. Additionally, the inspector observed an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Lancaster County:

Manheim City Star Diner (665 Lancaster Road)

This diner is out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspector reported that they saw raw chicken being stored in the same container as cooked grilled chicken and observed several temperature-controlled food items with no coverings in the walk-in and reach-in coolers. Additionally, the inspector observed three flats of raw eggs being held at 63 to 72 degrees instead of the required 45 degrees.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.