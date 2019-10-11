Restaurant inspectors report maggots and roaches

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week inspectors with the Department of Agriculture found maggots and roaches.

Dover Valley Family Restaurant on Carlisle Road in Dover was found with 24 violations. The inspector found evidence of rodent activity in the back wait station area. A food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedures. Floors and walls throughout the facility were extremely dirty

and the dessert case was not cold enough.

US 30 diner on West Market Street in York has 19 violations. Inspectors say food employees in the kitchen were wearing soiled outer garments, which could contaminate food. Several food items in walk-in cooler were not covered and the entire kitchen was extremely dirty.

Sensenig’s Meats on Cannery Road in Hanover has 17 violations. The inspector found maggots in a cooler bin with towels and aprons in the washroom area. Dead decaying flies were found on traps in the walk-in refrigerator. The roof is leaking water in the back kitchen area and is in need of repair, and smoker racks were stored directly on the ground outside.

Bella Lebanon Pizza on Lehman Street in Lebanon has 13 violations. Two toilets were being stored outside the food facility. The inspector found a moldy cardboard box filled with garlic sauce containers and a moldy piece of cardboard was being used for a shelf liner in the walk-in cooler.

A complaint was filed for Arooga’s on West King Street in Shippensburg and 5 violations were found. The inspector found 10 live cockroach-like insects, too many fruit-like flies to count, the entire facility is in need of a deep cleaning and employees were not wearing hair restraints.

Places with no violations include Boneyard Barbeque in Hanover, Middlesex Elementary School, Jigsy’s Pizza in Enola, and Robert Reid Elementary School.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.