Restaurant Report: Black residue, old food

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Agriculture inspectors found old food, black residue in an ice machine, and a restaurant operating with no hot water during food safety checks this week.

Bawarchi Biryanis on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 19 violations. Inspectors said the facility had no hot water and dishwashers were being used anyway. The inspectors also observed a knife being stored in the crack between a wall and hand washing sink, according to the inspection report.

Bubes Brewery in Mount Joy was out of compliance with 18 violations. Inspectors observed stored food that was beyond the seven-day use or sell-by date. They also observed chipping and peeling paint above the preparation unit in the kitchen and many flies in the dishwashing room, the report states.

Hibachi Grill and Buffet on Lincoln Highway East in Chambersburg was out of compliance with 11 violations. Inspectors observed a very heavy buildup of black and pink residue inside the ice machine and a food employee with facial hair and no beard cover, according to the report.

Restaurants with no violations include Bakehouse on King, Lancaster Pickle Company, Max’s Eatery, and Noodle King. All are located in Lancaster.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.