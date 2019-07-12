Restaurant Report: Employees not washing hands, wearing hairnets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Inspectors with the state Department of Agriculture found three restaurants with more than a dozen violations each during food safety inspections this week.

State Cafe on North Second Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 13 violations. After someone filed a complaint, inspectors reported that food was stored under dirty ventilation ducts, employees were not wearing hairnets, personal chairs and toys were found in the food prep area, and there was no certificate posted.

Someone filed another complaint on the Cedar Grill on East Cumberland Street in Lebanon, and an inspector found 14 violations. Mold was in the ice machine, a food employee was touching a sandwich with bare hands, employees were not washing hands between tasks, and dust, dirt and food residue was found on cooking equipment, according to the inspection report.

Dutch Country Restaurant on Baltimore Street in Hanover was out of compliance with 14 violations. An inspector found milk past the expiration date and personal water bottles and cups in the food prep area. Food residue was found around the juice and cappuccino machines, and a spray bottle with chemicals was next to a bag of flour, the inspection report states.

Places with no violations include Twin Grove Resort and Cottages in Pine Grove, Red Rabbit Drive-In in Duncannon, Tuckey’s in York, and Shank`s Mare in Wrightsville.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.

