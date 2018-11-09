Restaurant Report: 'extremely dirty' kitchen, improper food storage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The state Department of Agriculture found more than a dozen violations at three local restaurants during food safety inspections this week.

China Palace on Penrose Place in Carlisle was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says the kitchen was extremely dirty and dusty, and grill cleaner and lye were stored near food equipment. Bedding and clothing materials were found, indicating someone was living or sleeping there, and personal cell phones were found in the food prep areas.

Festive Board deli on Springwood Road in York was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspector noted food previously prepared for a catering event was returned to the food facility for possible re-service. Cheese displayed for customer self-service was not protected by a sneeze shield, tiramisu and cheesecake were not being stored properly and had to be thrown out, and food was stored directly on the floor inside the walk-in refrigerator.

Boardwalks on East Market Street in York was out of compliance with 15 violations. The report says black and pink mold was found on soda machine ice chute, and clean dish racks were stored on the floor. A brown/black residue was found in the handwashing sink, and the hood system had an accumulation of grease and dirt.

Places with no violations include Eden Garden Fruit Farm in Dillsburg, Forge Road Elementary School in Palmyra, Donegal Primary in Mount Joy, Coach's Corner BBQ in Chambersburg, Harrisburg Academy in Wormleysburg, Lower Allen Elementary School in Camp Hill, The United Methodist Home for the Children in Mechanicsburg, and High Street Brews in Gettysburg.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.