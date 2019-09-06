Restaurant Report: Facility with more than 20 violations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In this week’s Restaurant Report, the Department of Agriculture found a facility with more than 20 violations.

Lancaster Asian Center on Bennett Ave has 22 violations. The inspector found several flies in the restaurant area. An insect control device was found on a table with the potential to contaminate food. Weed killer was stored with food equipment. A black residue was found in the drains under a sink. There was a substantial amount of static dust on the fan guard in the vegetable cooler, and an employee preparing food was not wearing a hairnet.

A complaint was filed on the Mountville Family Restaurant (350 Highland Dr Mountville) and the inspector found 18 violations. Ceiling tiles around the air-exhaust vents in the eating area were stained brown and black from moisture. An employee preparing food was not wearing a hairnet, and an employee touched ready to eat food with their bare hands.

Burger king on Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg has 7 violations. The person in charge failed to cease operations during an imminent health hazard. The inspector found several active roof leaks in food production areas. The facility was extremely dirty and dusty, and food in the walk-in freezer was not covered.

Places with no violations include Flying Bull Saloon in Gettysburg,

Lemoyne Family Restaurant, The Cracked Pot Coffee Shop in Mechanicsburg and Jade Cottage Buffet in Waynesboro.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.