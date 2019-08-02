Restaurant Report: Fruit flies, rodent droppings, re-served food

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Inspectors for the state Department of Agriculture found recycled food and rodent droppings during this week’s food safety checks.

An inspector found 20 violations at Pizza Boli’s, on Market Street in Harrisburg, after a complaint was filed. According to the inspector’s report, the restaurant was reusing/reserving foods that had been served or sold to consumers. A customer reported that when she returned an incorrectly made pizza, the server gave it to a delivery person to give to another customer. There was also evidence of rodents and insect activity, and employees were not wearing hair nets, the report states.

Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg was out of compliance with six violations. An inspector reported finding numerous fruit flies by the beer taps, personal belongings near packaged food items, and buckling floor tiles under the fryer area. Additionally, chlorine sanitizer was detected in the rinse cycle of the dishwasher in the bar area, the report states.

Little Saigon Restaurant on Paxton Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspector found 75 old rodent droppings and a broken glass thermometer stored directly above containers of food, according to the report. The inspector also saw an employee mopping the bathroom floor with gloved hands then pick up a carrot and put it on on a food preparation table without washing hands or changing gloves, the report states.

Places with no violations include Puff and Bean in Carlisle, Lower Swatara Fire Department, The Horse Inn in Lancaster, and Cashtown Community Fire Department.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.