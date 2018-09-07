Restaurant Report: Fuel oil, slime & leaky roof

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The state Department of Agriculture found slime, fuel oil, and a roof leak during restaurant inspections this week.

Hong Kong Buffet on Newberry Parkway in Etters was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspector found black mold residue on the soda machine and the inside of the ice machine. An accumulation of grease and old food debris was found on the equipment in the kitchen, handles of the walk-in coolers, and on several walls in the kitchen, and several buckets of food were being stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

The Pike Restaurant and Tap House on Baltimore Pike in Gettysburg was out of compliance with 12 violations. The inspector found drains in the facility had significant amounts of slime and dirt accumulation. The ceiling above the cook line prep area was extremely dusty and dirty and in need of cleaning. Raw beef and chicken was being stored above ready to eat food, and several foods like sausage and beef had to be thrown out due to temperature issues with the walk-in cooler.

Red Lion Inn and Suites on Lincoln Way East in Chambersburg was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspector noted the kitchen area could not be properly cleaned and sanitized due to a current roof leak found above the prep and sink areas, and fuel oil for warming units was being stored directly above apples.

Speedway on North State Road in Marysville was out of compliance with seven violations. A black mildew was found on shelves and the ceiling in the walk-in cooler. This was a repeat violation. Soda machine nozzles were only being cleaned every two weeks instead of daily as required, also a repeat violation, and the inspector found dust accumulation on ceiling vents above the doughnut display case.

Places with no violations include Marysville Borough Pool, Silantra Asian Street Kitchen in Lancaster, Capitol Theater Center in Chambersburg, Bernard's Jamaican Jerk Chicken in Chambersburg, Arden Courts of Susquehanna in Harrisburg, Hampton Inn Carlisle, and Gettysburg Creamery in New Oxford.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.