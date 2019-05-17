Restaurant Report: Insects, uncovered food, raw pork

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Department of Agriculture inspectors found food safety violations at local restaurants this week.

Dragon Chinese Restaurant on South 25th Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 10 violations. An inspection report says food in the walk-in cooler area was stored with no covering. An inspector observed a lack of proper hand washing by employees, and a can opener was observed to have food residue and was not clean.

IHOP on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster was out of compliance with 15 violations. An inspector observed 15 to 20 insects on the clean stored cutting boards and static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler, according to the report.

Twee Thai Kitchen on Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with six violations. The report says the hot water heater was not producing enough hot water, raw pork was stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler, and rice scoops were stored in a container of sanitizer.

Establishments with no violations include Dairy Queen on South Queen Street in York, Rutter`s on Baltimore Street in Hanover, Waffle House on Lincoln Highway East in Chambersburg, and Agin' Cajuns' Back Porch in Lewisberry.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department's website.