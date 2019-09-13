Restaurant Report: Inspectors found flies, dead mouse

In this week’s Restaurant Report, the Department of Agriculture found

a lot of flies and a dead mouse.

Snitz Creek Brewery on North 9th St in Lebanon is out of compliance with 16 violations. Dead pests were not being removed. The inspector found a dead mouse in a pest control device in the bar area. There was an excessive number of flying insects near the bar. Also, an employee emptied a dustpan into a trash can directly next to a cutting board, which could contaminate the food prep surface.

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet on Jonestown Rd in Harrisburg has 12 violations. The inspector found fruit flies and fly strips throughout the kitchen. There was mold on the ceiling tiles near the dishwasher. There was raw beef stored in raw chicken wing boxes which does not prevent cross-contamination.

8 violations were found at Qdoba Mexican Grill #2831 on S Willowdale Drive in Lancaster. There was a moist residue on the ice tea spouts and a brownish moist residue found on the soda nozzle and ice chute. A black moist residue was found under a laminated instruction sheet and the food prep area was extremely dirty and greasy.

Places with no violations include, Newport Tavern, Alfred & Sam’s in Lancaster, Christopher’s Pizza and Subs in Susquehanna Township, and Fairfield Area Elementary, Middle School and High School.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.