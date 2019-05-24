Restaurant Report: Mildew, mold, cat food

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found mold, mildew, and piles of cat food during food safety inspections this week.

Golden Dragon on Main Street in McSherrystown was out of compliance with 18 violations. The inspection report says mold-like substances were on walls and the ceiling of the walk-in cooler, raw chicken was stored above lettuce and other produce, and the rice cooker was heavily soiled with old food debris. The inspector stated that the person in charge could not answer food safety questions correctly.

Hershey Family Restaurant on North Hershey Road in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 14 violations. The report states that an employee was preparing food wearing a bracelet, and the handle of a knife was taped, which is not easily cleanable. Several tongs were hanging on a shelf storing chemicals, and personal medicine was found on a shelving unit with food storage containers, according to the inspector’s report.

Family Dollar on Susquehanna Trail in Liverpool was out of compliance with nine violations. Mildew was found on the shelving of the drink cooler, and pooling water and mildew-like growth was found on the bottom of display cases. Dry cat food and dust were not cleaned up but swept into corners of the warehouse, the inspector’s report states.

Places with no violations include Branch Creek Place in Shippensburg, The Country Pantry on North Cameron Street in Harrisburg, Stoney Ridge Farm in Chambersburg, and Bucks Valley Winery and Vineyards in Newport.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.