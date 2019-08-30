Restaurant Report: Mold, rodent poison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Inspectors with the department of agriculture found mold and rodent poison.

Leeds on Eisenhower Blvd in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 10 violations. The inspector found brown residue inside the soda gun nozzles. There was old food residue on the deli food slicer and a pan of mashed potatoes was left in a hot holding cabinet overnight that was turned off.

Country inns & Suites by Radisson on Beddington Blvd in Chambersburg has 13 violations. The inspector found a mold residue in the ice machine. The handwash sink had a build-up of mold, a food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedures, and food prep was happening in front of dirty ventilation fans.

Chilangos Authentic Mexican Restaurante on North Broad Street in Lititz has 17 violations. A frayed wooden spoon was being used to stir rice, food debris was found under equipment and shelving, and an employee was storing vaseline hand lotion on a kitchen shelf with clean drinking glasses.

Red Roof Inn on North Reading Road in Denver has two violations. Rodent poison blocks were found in food storage cabinets and there was no sanitizing agent available for the final rinse of dishes.

Places with no violations include Shabba Java in Harrisburg, New Kingstown fire Company, The Well in York, and Molly’s Restaurant & Carryout in Chambersburg.