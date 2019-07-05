Restaurant Report: Pink slime, mold & mildew

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found mold and pink slime at local restaurants and eateries during food safety inspections this week.

Ichiban Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster was out of compliance with 11 violations. An inspector wrote in a report that mold/mildew residue was on the shelves of the walk-in cooler, and a pink slimy residue was found in the ice maker. An employee was eating in the food prep area, and clean dish racks were stored on the floor.

Speedway on North State Road in Marysville was out of compliance with seven violations. An inspector found black mildew in the walk-in cooler, a repeat violation. Soda nozzles were cleaned weekly instead of daily, a repeat violation for the third year in a row, food employees were not wearing hair restraints, and the person in charge could not answer safety questions correctly, according to the inspection report.

7-Eleven on Lincoln Way West in New Oxford was out of compliance with eight violations. A brownish mold was found on the ice dispenser, the latte machine was dirty, and the floor in the walk-in cooler had excessive food debris and dirt. Several ceiling tiles had what appeared to be water damage, the inspection report states.

Establishments with no violations included Tuscarora Bison Farm in Millerstown, Union Beer House in Lebanon, New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company in Chambersburg, and Beeman’s Baked Goods in Carlisle.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.

