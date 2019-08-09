Restaurant Report: Re-used gloves, shoes stored with food

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found food safety violations at four local businesses this week.

Gilligan’s Bar and Grill on Eisenhower Boulevard in Harrisburg was out of compliance with eight violations. An inspector found mold on the ceiling in the walk-in cooler, an employee was touching pickles with bare hands, and a brown residue was found on the inside of soda nozzles at the bar area, according to the report.

Fresh Donuts on Cumberland Street in Lebanon was out of compliance with 14 violations. The report states single-use gloves were being saved after use to be used again, the inside of the microwave had rusted surfaces, and dirty cardboard was being used to line shelves.

Royal Farms #144 on Carlisle Road in Dover was out of compliance with 15 violations. A mold-like substance was found on the ice dispenser of the soda machine, and a mold-like substance was on fan guards in the refrigerator. The caulking between the hood system and wall was peeling above cooking equipment, and food employees were eating or tasting food in the kitchen, according to the inspection report.

A Slice of Brooklyn pizzeria on North Queen Street in Lancaster was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspector found an employee’s shoes stored on top of food in the dry storage area, according to the report. Cigarettes, food and candy were being stored on the meat slicer, a repeat violation. A dirty knife was stored between a wall and a shelf, and there was duct tape on the food prep table, the report states.

Places with no violations include Road Hawg Barbecue in Dillsburg, Old Mountain Stone Inn in New Bloomfield, and Rainbow Snow and Ice Cream in Palmyra.

—

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.