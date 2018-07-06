<p>The Department of Agriculture found dead pests and improper handwashing in the latest round of restaurant inspections.</p><p>Clarion Hotel on Sheraton Drive in New Cumberland was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says the food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests frequently. The inspector observed 10 dead roach-like insects in pest control devices on a shelf under the coffee makers. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code, and a food employee was observed using a single glove without washing their hands first.</p><p>Park Hotel on Center Square in New Oxford was out of compliance with eight violations. The inspection report&nbsp;says the facility procedures do not adequately address sanitation methods during the cleanup of vomitus or fecal matter. The inspector noted the facility needs a bio kit, suppression lines over the stove and grill had excessive amounts of static dust, dirt and grease, and the person in charge did not have adequate knowledge of food safety.</p><p>Establishments with no violations include Crumbs Cafe in Mt. Holly Springs, Sterling Acres at the Open Air Market in Harrisburg, Dickey&#39;s Barbecue Pit in Hanover, and Zest! in Lititz.</p><p>The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania&nbsp;<a href="https://www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx" rel="noopener" target="_blank">restaurant inspections&nbsp;</a>on its website.&nbsp;</p>