Restaurant Report: Roaches, mice, dead insects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State inspectors found rodents and insects at local restaurants during food safety inspections this week.

Nick’s 114 Cafe in New Cumberland was out of compliance with seven violations. A Department of Agriculture inspection report shows that after someone filed a complaint, live adult and baby roaches were found on glueboards in kitchen areas, and a live mouse was found on a glueboard in the bar area. Dirt and debris were in a corner of the bar area where the mouse was found, and an employee was eating in the prep area during the preparation of food.

Chinatown Express on West Market Street in York was out of compliance with 23 violations. An inspector found evidence of rodent activity, and employees were not wearing hair nets. Food in the storing units was not covered, and in-use knives were stored between tables and were not easily cleaned, according to the inspection report.

Park Inn / Blarney’s on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 11 violations. An inspector found dead insects at the bottom of the ice bin, and alcohol shooters were stored open with no covering. Dirty wiping cloths were throughout the kitchen, and dried food residue was found on the the fruit slicer, the deli slicer and french fry cutter, the inspection report states.

Establishments with no violations included Scooters Mountainside Tavern in Biglerville, Chocolate Angel in Lemoyne, Fulling Mill Inn in Middletown, and Haars Drive-In in Dillsburg.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.

