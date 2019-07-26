Restaurant Report: Roaches, pink and black mold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Agriculture inspectors found a total of 38 violations at three local restaurants during food safety inspections this week.

York Buffet on Concord Road in York was out of compliance with 13 violations. An inspector reported a live roach was on the kitchen wall and several dead roaches were found under the sushi station. There was pink and black mold on the brewed tea dispensing nozzles, and several foods were not kept cold enough and had to be thrown out, including chicken, sushi and cream cheese, according to the inspector’s report.

McDonald’s on Baltimore Street in Hanover was out of compliance with 15 violations. An inspection report states that an employee was touching french fries with bare hands, and an employee with a cast was working with food items in the kitchen. There were fly strips in areas where food is prepared, and clean utensils were stored in a cardboard box.

New Silver Spring Diner on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 10 violations. Several foods in the walk-in cooler were not covered, dried food debris was found on the lemon slicer, according to the report. The inspector noted finding two open employee beverage containers in the kitchen and wrote that the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety.

Places with no violations included Crumbs in Mt. Holly Springs, Cocktail Party in Chambersburg, Taproom Spring House Brewing Company in Lancaster, and Leid’s Market in Loysville.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.

