Restaurant Report: Rodent droppings too numerous to count, large accumulation of dead flies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Inspectors with the state Department of Agriculture found dead bugs and rodent droppings at local eateries during food safety checks this week.

Hollywood Casino’s main kitchen in Grantville was out of compliance with four violations. An inspector reported rodent droppings too numerous to count were in several areas, including behind the buffet prep/service line and the dessert bar. There were deeply scored cutting boards, and dirt and dust were found behind the buffet prep/serving stations.

Rick’s Chicken on Harrisburg Pike in Middletown was out of compliance with four violations. An inspector reported a dead rodent was on the floor near the hot water heater, and rodent droppings too numerous to count were behind the main pizza prep area. The report states that the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg was out of compliance with 10 violations. An inspector reported a pink residue was found inside the ice machine, a food employee was handling equipment without washing hands, and a cell phone was on a food prep table. The person in charge does have adequate knowledge of food safety, the report states.

New Emerald Garden in Shrewsbury Commons, in Shrewsbury, was out of compliance with 20 violations. The inspection report states that a front dining area window had a large accumulation of dead flies, and black encrusted grease was on the kitchen floor and walls. The flooring and walls of the sushi area were extremely dirty and dusty, and employees were not wearing proper hair restraints.

Places with no violations include The Harvest Barn County Market in Gettysburg, Cabana Grill in Hershey, Gardens by Grace in Chambersburg, and Citizens Fire Company #1 in Newport.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.

