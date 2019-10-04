Food inspectors report someone living in restaurant, pet in deli area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture during food safety inspections this week found someone living in a restaurant, and a complaint was filed about a pet.

Hippo Bubble Tea on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster was out of compliance with 16 violations. Food equipment was being stored in the employee restroom, a food employee failed to follow proper handwashing procedures by not using soap and warm water, and aluminum foil was being used as a backsplash, according to an inspector’s report.

Huber’s West End Market in Lancaster was found with one violation after a complaint was filed. The inspector said an employee allowed a pet in the deli department, which is a food prep area.

Inspectors reported three violations at Simplicity Inn on West Areba Avenue in Hershey. The report states a food prep area was used as a personal residence, and the food facility did not maintain the required food employee certification records.

Places with no violations included Camp Hill High/Middle School, American Legion Post 730 in Harrisburg, Pequea Valley High/Intermediate School, and Latte Da in York.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.

