School safety grants: More cameras, social workers, safety film on windows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania wants schools to be safer and recently approved $40 million in grants so schools can make safety improvements.

The money was approved by the School Safety and Security Committee, which is within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The committee was established through Act 44 of 2018.

All schools were required to do safety assessments to see where improvements could be made. School districts then used the results of those assessments to apply for grant money. abc27 filed a right to know request with the commission to view the awarded applications.

Two-hundred and thirty-four school entities received grant money. More than $2.5 million was awarded to 25 school districts in the Midstate.

Here is the breakdown, by county:

Adams County

Gettysburg Area School District

$59,510

– Partially redacted to protect confidential information

– Purchase and install window security film

Upper Adams School District

$77,604

– Install video surveillance system

– Visitor ID system

– Secure entrances

– PA system

– Portable radios

Cumberland County

Cumberland Valley School District

$15,000

– Improve mental health services

– Threat assessment training

Dauphin County

Capital Area School for the Arts (charter school)

$25,000

– Improve safety

– Security cameras

– Walkie talkies

– High-security visitor passes

– Materials to prevent entrance into classrooms, offices, cafeteria

Halifax Area School District

$34,000

– Phase 2 radio acquisition

– Software

Lower Dauphin School District

$24,750

– Escape ladders

– “Crisis go” school safety platform- by all staff

Upper Dauphin School District

$77,760

– Licensed social worker-home based services

– School district is 48% economically disadvantaged

– Social worker would help bridge the gap between students home environment and school environment

Franklin County

Fannett-Metal School District

$355,053

– Security-related technology

– PA system in elementary school

– Secure entries at schools

– Backup generator

– Portable radios

Franklin County Career and Technical Institute

$65,000

– New intercom system

Lancaster County

Conestoga Valley School District

$85,135

– Install cameras and visitor management system

– Modify building entrances

– “Create a trauma-informed ecosystem around all students” concept of “tribal classrooms” embedded at each grade level

Lampeter Strasburg School District

$65,918

– Visitor management

– Surveillance cameras

– Expand intercom

– Two-way digital radios

Manheim Township School District

$174,337

– Full-time mental health social worker; grant would cover salary for 2 years

Solanco School District

$135,919

– Bus surveillance system

– Collaborative response graphics for critical incident response

Lebanon County

Annville-Cleona School District

$290,000

– Focusing on improving mental health/behavioral health

salary/benefits/training for school counselor $160,000

– School resource officer $130,000

Cornwall-Lebanon School District

$34,870 (asked for $65,000)

– Training for school district police officers

servers for CCTV and additional cameras

Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13

$167,240

– Improve school climate to reduce student assaults on staff

– Trauma-informed learning

– Make part-time officer full time

– Upgrade security technology

Lebanon County Career and Technical Center

$60,000

– Upgrade security cameras; 64 cameras

Palmyra School District

$219,500

– Hire master’s level licensed social worker to address mental health, substance abuse, truancy and behavioral issues

Perry County

Newport School District

$31,883

– Exterior surveillance

– Safety/security bollards and gate

Susquenita School District

$224,069

– Upgrade surveillance equipment

West Perry School District

$46,308

– Security film on windows

York County

Dallastown Area School District

$64,188

– Enhanced external surveillance; 22 cameras

Dover Area School District

$113,852

– Upgrade and increase security camera surveillance

Hanover School District

$84,528

– Secure entrance into school

Southern York County School District

$20,000

– Programming to promote social-emotional learning for students

