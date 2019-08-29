School safety grants: More cameras, social workers, safety film on windows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania wants schools to be safer and recently approved $40 million in grants so schools can make safety improvements.
The money was approved by the School Safety and Security Committee, which is within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The committee was established through Act 44 of 2018.
All schools were required to do safety assessments to see where improvements could be made. School districts then used the results of those assessments to apply for grant money. abc27 filed a right to know request with the commission to view the awarded applications.
Two-hundred and thirty-four school entities received grant money. More than $2.5 million was awarded to 25 school districts in the Midstate.
Here is the breakdown, by county:
Adams County
Gettysburg Area School District
$59,510
– Partially redacted to protect confidential information
– Purchase and install window security film
Upper Adams School District
$77,604
– Install video surveillance system
– Visitor ID system
– Secure entrances
– PA system
– Portable radios
Cumberland County
Cumberland Valley School District
$15,000
– Improve mental health services
– Threat assessment training
Dauphin County
Capital Area School for the Arts (charter school)
$25,000
– Improve safety
– Security cameras
– Walkie talkies
– High-security visitor passes
– Materials to prevent entrance into classrooms, offices, cafeteria
Halifax Area School District
$34,000
– Phase 2 radio acquisition
– Software
Lower Dauphin School District
$24,750
– Escape ladders
– “Crisis go” school safety platform- by all staff
Upper Dauphin School District
$77,760
– Licensed social worker-home based services
– School district is 48% economically disadvantaged
– Social worker would help bridge the gap between students home environment and school environment
Franklin County
Fannett-Metal School District
$355,053
– Security-related technology
– PA system in elementary school
– Secure entries at schools
– Backup generator
– Portable radios
Franklin County Career and Technical Institute
$65,000
– New intercom system
Lancaster County
Conestoga Valley School District
$85,135
– Install cameras and visitor management system
– Modify building entrances
– “Create a trauma-informed ecosystem around all students” concept of “tribal classrooms” embedded at each grade level
Lampeter Strasburg School District
$65,918
– Visitor management
– Surveillance cameras
– Expand intercom
– Two-way digital radios
Manheim Township School District
$174,337
– Full-time mental health social worker; grant would cover salary for 2 years
Solanco School District
$135,919
– Bus surveillance system
– Collaborative response graphics for critical incident response
Lebanon County
Annville-Cleona School District
$290,000
– Focusing on improving mental health/behavioral health
salary/benefits/training for school counselor $160,000
– School resource officer $130,000
Cornwall-Lebanon School District
$34,870 (asked for $65,000)
– Training for school district police officers
servers for CCTV and additional cameras
Lancaster-Lebanon IU 13
$167,240
– Improve school climate to reduce student assaults on staff
– Trauma-informed learning
– Make part-time officer full time
– Upgrade security technology
Lebanon County Career and Technical Center
$60,000
– Upgrade security cameras; 64 cameras
Palmyra School District
$219,500
– Hire master’s level licensed social worker to address mental health, substance abuse, truancy and behavioral issues
Perry County
Newport School District
$31,883
– Exterior surveillance
– Safety/security bollards and gate
Susquenita School District
$224,069
– Upgrade surveillance equipment
West Perry School District
$46,308
– Security film on windows
York County
Dallastown Area School District
$64,188
– Enhanced external surveillance; 22 cameras
Dover Area School District
$113,852
– Upgrade and increase security camera surveillance
Hanover School District
$84,528
– Secure entrance into school
Southern York County School District
$20,000
– Programming to promote social-emotional learning for students
—
Online:
Safe Schools Spreadsheet, 1 of 2