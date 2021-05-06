Shermans Dale road project interrupts mail service, resident told to open PO Box

SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — A construction project on Spring Road in Shermans Dale is causing a disruption in Jennifer McCallister’s mail delivery.

“I wasn’t getting my mail,” McCallister said.

For several weeks, McCallister has been picking up her mail at the Shermans Dale Post Office, which is right across the street from her home. Picking up her mail during the pandemic was inconvenient — but not a problem — since she was working from home. Then she was called back to work in the office.

“I reached out to the post office and said I am back in the office now and I asked what they can do to help me out because I can’t come get [the mail] now,” McCallister said.

The post office is open the same hours that McCallister has to be at work, leaving Saturday the only day she could pick up her mail.

“I have time-sensitive mail and medications. Their only option at that time was for me to open a PO Box, have me change my address, and pay for the PO Box on my own. I don’t feel like I should have to change my address and pay for a PO Box since it is out of my control,” McCallister said.

The abc27 Investigators contacted the U.S. Postal Service. A spokesperson said, “delivering mail during construction wasn’t safe for its letter carriers and customers can pick up their mail at the Shermans Dale post office.”

The abc27 Investigators explained that wasn’t going to work in this case due to a conflict with work hours and the issue could likely be solved with a phone call.

“The postal service and the customer in question are currently working on an accommodating resolution to this issue,” the spokesperson said.

“The Post Office is willing to go ahead and get me a PO Box that they can just put my mail in and I won’t have to change my address and I can access it at any time,” McCallister said. “They are trying to find me a solution now, before they didn’t want to find me a solution they just kept saying no.”

The Shermans Dale Post Office followed through and gave McCallister a key for a PO Box for free.

A PennDOT spokesperson told the abc27 Investigators when planning construction projects, contractors do notify homeowners if mail service will be interrupted and they do their best to work with the Post Office.