Some Midstate businesses still requiring “fully vaccinated” to wear masks

(WHTM) — Although the CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, some businesses are still requiring all customers to wear masks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says business or organization can require an added layer of protection and several grocery stores are keeping their mask requirements for now.

“At this time, we are maintaining our existing mask policy as we review the new guidance,” Andrea Karns, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mechanicsburg-based Karns Quality Foods said.

“We are reviewing the updated CDC guidance and having internal conversations as we await further direction at the state and local levels,” Deana Percassi, Public Relations Strategy Director,

Wegmans Food Markets said.

“The GIANT Company is aware of the new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are currently reviewing this guidance as we determine next steps. Our current mask policy remains in effect,” Ashley Flower, Manager, Public Relations, The GIANT Company said.

Harrisburg Mall and Sheetz are also holding off on making the change.

“At this time, Sheetz is reviewing the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding vaccinated people and the wearing of masks – and any potential changes for employees and customers at our store locations. For the time being, masks will still be required inside our stores,” Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz said.

Hershey Enterainment and Resorts is moving forward with following the new guidance, allowing fully vaccinated guests to go mask free at Hersheypark and the GIANT Center.

“Our revised policy, consistent with the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance, states that face coverings and social distancing for those who have been fully vaccinated will no longer be required when visiting Hersheypark or GIANT Center. Of course, all vaccinated guests are free to continue to wear face coverings if they choose to do so,” Quinn Bryner, Director of Public Relations and Strategy, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company said.

Bryner said all guests two years of age and older who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings during their visit, except while eating or drinking.

Guests will not be asked to provide proof they are vaccinated.

“At this time we will rely on our guests to accurately follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status. It is important that we all continue to remain vigilant and work together to prioritize the health and safety of those around us. We appreciate our guests partnering with us in following all guidelines,” Bryner said.

The Harrisburg Senators and Lancaster Barnstormers also announced they will no longer require vaccinated individuals to wear masks.

Masks are still required at Harrisburg International Airport. According to the CDC, anyone traveling by bus, train or airplane, or traveling through an airport must wear a mask even if they are fully vaccinated.

Here are the businesses that are and are not requiring masks for those that are fully vaccinated (as of May 14 at 7:50 p.m.):