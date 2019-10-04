Someone living in restaurant and a complaint filed about pet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – This week the Department of Agriculture found someone living in a restaurant and a complaint was filed about a pet.

Hippo Bubble Tea on the Fruitville Pike in Lancaster is out of compliance with 16 violations. Food equipment was being stored in the employee restroom. A food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedures, they did not use soap and warm water, and aluminum foil was being used as a backsplash.

Huber’s West End Market on West Lemon Street in Lancaster was found with one violation after a complaint was filed. An employee allowed a pet in the deli department which is a food prep area.

Inspectors found 3 violations at Simplicity Inn on West Areba Avenue in Hershey. The food prep area was also being used as a personal residence, and the food facility does not maintain food employee certification records which are required.

Places with no violations include Camp Hill High/Middle School, American Legion Post 730 in Harrisburg, Pequea Valley High/Intermediate School, and Latte Da in York.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.