Superintendent: CARES act funding not distributed fairly

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Department of Education approved $523.8 million in CARES Act funding for Pennsylvania schools to help cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding was handed out to both brick and mortar and cyber schools.

Lower Dauphin School District Superintendent Robert Schultz doesn’t believe the money was distributed fairly.

Schultz responded to a recent twitter post about low graduation rates at cyber schools by questioning how much CARES act funding Commonwealth Charter Academy received from the federal government.

CARES Act funds: Commowealth Charter academy received $2.5 million. Lower Dauphin a brick and mortar school district received $365k. Why would an already online cyber school need $2.5 million to get through the pandemic? — LD Supt (@RobSchultz19) August 21, 2020

“We would have definitely benefited from having more funds from the CARES act,” said Schultz. “It upsets me because we have technology needs just like the cyber charter schools do for their enrollment but we also have PPE, we have facilities to make sure that we are cleaning to keep students and staff safe, and transportation. There’s a lot of things that we provide as a brick and mortar school that the cyber charter schools don’t have to think about.”

“The money was automatically allocated to us from the federal government and it based on our enrollment of students,” said Tim Eller.

Eller is the Vice President of Outreach and Government Relations for Commonwealth Charter Academy (CCA), which had about 11,000 students last year.

“We have 3 times the number of students that Lower Dauphin has, plus we have a higher percentage of students at lower income. We have to find ways to serve those students and that’s where that money went,” said Eller.

In his tweet Schult’z also criticized CCA’s performance rate:

@RobSchultz19 "Commonwealth Charter Academy has a 65% graduation rate, according to the pa future ready index. know the truth about the performance of the cyber charter option. proficient and advanced scores in mathematics/algebra 13.5% and english language arts 35.7%."

“CCA’s graduation rate for their 4 year cohort is 65 percent, which I think is an important piece of information for our families to know. They should be held to a standard of performance just like the brick and mortar schools are,” said Schultz.

“I would expect Lower Dauphin to perform better. Most of the students that come to CCA are coming from inner city areas or low income areas where school districts have traditionally failed them for years . It takes years to make up that academic deficiency,” said Eller.

School districts lose money when students enroll in cyber charter schools. Schultz says Lower Dauphin School District loses $12,000 for every regular education student and over $27,000 for each special education student that leaves the district for a cyber charter school. The money amounts vary depending on the school district.

“I am all for competition. I think that option should be there. I just think it should be a level playing field. We can offer a fully online option for our students at half the cost. Instead of $12,000 for a regular education student we can do it for half of that. If we can do it for half of that cost I believe the cyber charter should be able to operate that way,” said Schultz.

Over 500 students enrolled in Lower Dauphin School District’s online program this year. The rest of the student body will have in class instruction 2 days a week and three days of remote online learning. Students K-12 were split into two groups. Those groups alternate the two days of in class learning to limit the number of students in the buildings.

This year CCA’s expected enrollment is about 30,000 students statewide. They currently have about 17,000 students enrolled with 12,000 still working through the enrollment process.