Syringe fails during COVID-19 vaccination: she said ‘uh oh’

Lewistown, Pa. (WHTM) — On March 2, Scott Schaffer went to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital to get his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“She sticks the needle in my arm and in a like a moment or two she says ‘uh oh.’ I said ‘uh oh what?’ She said the plunger didn’t go and the needle didn’t retract and she pulls the needle out of my arm and holds it up to me and you can see (vaccine still in the needle). I was like, ‘what do you do?’ She said ‘I don’t know I have to go find out,'” Shaffer said.

Shaffer says he waited, hoping they would give him another dose.

“She says, ‘the FDA says we can’t do it.’ I asked if they were going to give me my second shot and she looked up at me and said ‘no probably not and your 15 minutes are up so you can leave,'” Shaffer said. “I drove home just so mad about this and so upset. My daughter was looking on the phone and found this CDC site.”

Want the latest on the coronavirus vaccine in Pa.? Visit acb27.com/vaccine for more information.

According to CDC guidelines for the Moderna vaccine, if less than half of the dose is administered another full dose is to be given immediately in the opposite arm.

On March 3, Shaffer contacted the abc27 Investigators for help.

“I just want want my dose, ” Shaffer said.

The abc27 Investigators sent an email to Geisinger pointing out the CDC guidance and letting them know Shaffer was running out of time, because his 42-day window to get his second Moderna shot would end March 9.

Shaffer says 30 minutes later he got a call from Geisinger.

“They said they found my syringe and determined that I received 300 micrograms of the 500 microgram dose meaning that was more than half so they did not have to follow that portion of the CDC guidance. That is not what we saw in that syringe,” said Shaffer.

The abc27 Investigators sent a follow up email asking for a response.

“Then suddenly the next day they were like we are going to give you a full new dose,” Shaffer said.

On March 4, Shaffer went back to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital to get his full second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. He says a pharmacist was there to give him his shot.

“She explained to me that she had been completely brought up to speed on the entire situation and she gave me this document which was a letter from Moderna, and on the second page there were the CDC guidelines that say clearly if less than half the dose was administered, administer a full dose immediately in the opposite arm,” Shaffer said.

Geisinger would not comment on the incident.

“We can’t discuss this specific case due to privacy regulations. Every patient’s circumstances are different and we work with them individually to reach the proper resolution within the appropriate guidelines,” said Ashley Andyshak Hayes, Media Relations Specialist, Geisinger.

The abc27 Investigators asked how often Geisinger staff receive training on COVID-19 vaccine procedures.

“The staff administering the COVID-19 vaccine are licensed medical professionals and are well-trained to administer the COVID vaccines as they do countless other vaccines or therapies as part of their regular everyday responsibilities. All training and information specific to the COVID-19 vaccine is provided prior to any staff working at one of our community vaccine centers and is revisited on an ongoing basis,” Andyshak Hayes said.

Shaffer said he is just grateful he was given a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“Thank you so much for everything you have done,” Shaffer said. “Being immune-compromised I have been terrified of this thing for a year. I just feel so much more at ease about it and that’s ultimately what any of us want. We just want our vaccination, so we don’t have to be so fearful.”