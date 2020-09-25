Update: City installs posts near Wildwood Park, hopes to decrease trash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The lines of trucks that would illegally park along Industrial Road in Dauphin County are gone and many are hoping that means the litter will disappear as well.

“The city of Harrisburg has worked very closely with Dauphin County Parks and Recreation, the Friends of Wildwood, and the Greenbelt Association and we came up with a plan that’s going to work for everybody,” said Ambrose Buck, Project Manager, City of Harrisburg.

In 2019, the abc27 investigators started looking into complaints about trash that was being dumped along Industrial Road, which borders Wildwood Park. The investigation found lines of trucks illegally parking on the shoulder, despite no parking signs. Piles of trash, including food wrappers and bottles of urine, were also being dumped in the grassy area next to the shoulder.

The abc27 investigators learned while Dauphin County owns Wildwood Park, Harrisburg city maintains the road and the trash was in the city right of way.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse told abc27 he planned on holding a meeting with several stakeholders and coming up with a solution.

In May, Harrisburg city workers started installing 140 delineator posts on the shoulder of Industrial Road that borders Wildwood Park.

“They actually are a visual cue for vehicles not to enter there. There are some areas of that shoulder that are soft and the city wanted to make sure the truck drivers don’t get into those soft areas and end up rolling into Wildwood Lake. That would be really bad,” said Buck.

Buck says the delineators cost just under $5,000. The city also installed no littering signs and additional no parking signs.

“I was so thrilled the first day I drove up the road and saw those posts. I was very happy,” said Linda Haldeman.

Haldeman, a longtime Harrisburg resident, is the one who reached out the the abc27 Investigators for help in 2019. Haldeman says she had been calling the city of Harrisburg for years asking for the trash to be cleaned up and for the no parking signs to be enforced.

“Things started moving when abc27 got involved. There’s a lesson for us all, stay at it and if you don’t get responses go to whoever you think is going to be able to help you. That’s why I chose 27 news,” said Haldeman.

Haldeman was hoping the city would also install delineator posts along Industrial Road between the the 81-overpass and HACC. The city says there is no plan to do that at this time.

“The feedback from Dauphin County Parks and Recreation and Friends of Wildwood is the litter has gone way down,” said Buck. “The city is going to continue to monitor that corridor for vehicular traffic and for litter and take next steps as appropriate, but the methods and the devices we have installed so far seem to be effective.”

Wildwood Park is part of the Greenbelt. The delineators on Industrial Road were set four feet from the edge of the road to allow for bicycle traffic.

