(WHTM) — A Dauphin County mom was struggling to get a special medical formula for her child who suffers from a rare condition. abc27 first reported that story on Thursday, and on Friday, the FDA told the formula manufacturer to free the formula.

Seven-year-old Johnny Bricker has a rare metabolic disease and takes a formula called Ketonex to stay alive. The formula is made by Abbott, which had its plant in Michigan shut down two months ago when it was discovered that some of its infant formulas were contaminated with bacteria.

Ashley Bricker was struggling to get information about when the formula might be released. Then, less than 24 hours after the abc27 investigation, Bricker got an important call about the special formula her son Johnny needs to live.

“I’m speechless. I’m shellshocked, I think,” Bricker said.

The FDA released a statement that said in part, “the FDA has informed Abbott Nutrition that the agency has no objection to the company immediately releasing product to individuals needing urgent, life-sustaining supplies of the specialty and metabolic formulas listed below on a case-by-case basis.”

The products that the FDA said can be released from the shelves of the closed Michigan plant include Ketonex.

“This is a huge step in the right direction,” Bricker said. “This is going to get kids out of hospitals, and this is going to put a lot of parents’ minds at ease and a lot of adults who need this formula.”

