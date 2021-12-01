Update: Police identify porch pirate in multi-colored coat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have identified the man caught on video stealing packages from a home on Fulton Street in the city as 58-year-old Shamont Sapp. Police say charges are pending.

The abc27 Investigators found Sapp has a lengthy criminal history.

In 1995, Sapp held-up ten banks in the Harrisburg area, before police finally caught him. Sapp eventually confessed to the crimes and served a 13-year prison sentence.

In 2011, Sapp sued actors, Jamie FoXx, and Tyler Perry, for one million dollars each, claiming they stole his idea for a movie.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

In 2014, Sapp was sentenced to another 33 months in prison for lying about being sexually abused by catholic priests from dioceses in four states. He made the false claims through the mail and was subsequently charged with mail fraud.

More recently, in January 2021, Sapp was arrested and charged in another bank robbery at an M&T bank on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township. After spending 15 days at Dauphin County Prison, Sapp was released on $100,000 bail.

The abc27 Investigators alerted Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo that additional charges were being filed against Sapp in connection to the recent porch theft and we asked if Sapp’s bail would be revoked. Chardo says this appears to be a violation and his office will look to see if it should pursue revoking Sapp’s bail. Chardo said he will also notify the U.S. Attorney’s office since Sapp is also facing federal charges.

Sapp is due back in court later this month to face a previous retail theft charge from March of 2020.