HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The abc27 Investigators obtained video of several crashes and close calls on North Front Street and Herr Street in Harrisburg. We showed the video to Harrisburg City Project Manager, Percy Bullock.

“That person almost gets hit, wow,” said Bullock. “This is exactly what Vision Zero is for, to reduce and stop some of these accidents.”

Vision Zero was launched in 2018 under former Mayor Eric Papenfuse’s administration. The goal is to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries in the city within 10 years. Approaching the halfway point of the project and under a new administration, the abc27 Investigators wanted to know if the project is on track.

“There is no skipping a beat. It was a little frozen for the time being during the wintertime, but we are back on pace and the projects have picked back up. Derry Street, there is going to be a roundabout in there,” said Bullock. “We are also finishing up all the ADA ramps on Second Street.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The ramp upgrades were part of the Second Street project, which will turn the now one-way street between Forster to Division into a two-way street. Bullock says that project will be completed this fall.

After watching the videos of the crashes on North Front and Herr Streets Bullock, who started as the city’s Project Manager in April of 2021, suggested a solution that may make it safer for pedestrians trying to cross at the crosswalk.

“I wish we would have known about these situations in the past because what we could have done is put some caution lights there. The pedestrian would push a button and the lights would flash, subject vehicles would slow down, if not stop,” said Bullock.

With the help of PennDOT, the city installed a flashing caution light at the crosswalk on North Front and Vaughn Streets last year.

Vision Zero has also led to other improvements, better lighting was installed on state State Street, where 5 people were killed during twilight hours, reflective backplates have been added to traffic signals throughout the city, as well as push-button crosswalks, and bike lanes.

Are the changes working?

The ab27 Investigators checked PennDOT’s crash statistics. There has been a decrease in fatalities since the program started. In 2018 there were 11 fatalities, 2 in 2019, 6 in 2020.

The data for 2021 was not available.

The city’s goal is to have zero fatalities by 2030.