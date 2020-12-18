Wellspan Health: frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of frontline healthcare workers with Wellspan Health got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

“We have been waiting for this day for months,” said Dr. Eugene Curley, Medical Director Infection Control, Wellspan Health.

Seven Wellspan Health hospitals have received the vaccine, which will be administered to frontline healthcare workers on a rotating basis at different locations.

“Each of the 7 facilities received 975 vaccinations for a total of 6, 825 doses,” said Dr. Curley. “Frontline healthcare workers would be anybody that would have the potential of being up on one of our COVID units. That might be someone from dietary giving a tray to a patient, physical or occupational therapist, it could be a variety of frontline caregivers not just doctors and nurses.”

Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital was one of the first locations to start administering the vaccine to employees.

“It wasn’t bad. It was just like getting the flu shot. I got the shot, it’s my duty as a healthcare provider in anesthesia, to set an example and protect the community and protect the patients,” said Allan Arslanian, nurse anesthetist, Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Those who received the vaccine will get a card.

According to the clinical trial results, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is about 52% effective after the first injection. The employees who received one dose of the vaccine will have to receive a second dose in three weeks.

“A week after the second dose it is 95% effective,” Dr. Curley said.

Still some frontline workers are choosing not to get the vaccine.

“A lot of them had many questions about safety and efficacy but were overall excited. I think we will have a large majority of our frontline caregivers getting this vaccine. I do believe this is going to be key in helping us end the pandemic,” Dr. Curley said.

Wellspan Health said it does not currently know how many of its frontline workers are choosing not to get the vaccine. While Wellspan Health does mandate employees get a flu shot, it is not mandating employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.