West Perry School District superintendent charged with simple assault

Elliottsburg, Perry County (WHTM) — West Perry School District Superintendent David Zula has been placed on a leave of absence after a domestic incident involving his girlfriend.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Zula was involved in a domestic incident with his girlfriend on Oct. 8 at her home in Dallas Township, Luzerne County.

According to court documents, Zula was drinking in the parking lot at his girlfriend’s daughter’s JV soccer game. The girlfriend told police she asked Zula what he was doing and told him it was a school function.

According to police, when they returned to the girlfriend’s house after the game, things escalated. Zula allegedly flipped a patio table over, breaking several tiles. The girlfriend told police when she went inside and locked the door, Zula started banging on the door, almost breaking the glass.

She says when she opened the door, she was pushed down and a chair was flipped. She told police Zula also smacked her in the back of the head.

The girlfriend told police she asked Zula to leave and was helping him gather his totes when he picked them up and threw them at her. According to court papers, Zula’s belongings were piled into his truck, and he sped off, damaging the back lawn.

Zula has been charged with simple assault, harassment – subject other to physical contact, and criminal mischief – damage to property.

Zula has served as the Superintendent of West Perry School District since March 2019.

The West Perry School District released the following statement:

“The board was recently made aware of criminal charges involving Mr. David Zula and has placed Mr. Zula on a leave of absence. The board is actively working to address the situation. Additional information will be provided as soon as it is legally appropriate to do so.”

Zula’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.