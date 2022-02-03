What have doctors learned about the COVID-19 vaccines?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been more than a year since the FDA authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine. So, how successful are the vaccines?

“The vaccines have been incredibly successful for the people who have taken them,” said Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC in Central Pennsylvania.

“We know that if you have the vaccine, even with the omicron variant, you decrease your risk of getting COVID 5 times. What is most important is they decrease your risk of getting severe disease and ending up in the hospital or even dying by 15 to 20 times,” Dr. Goldman said.

While rare, there are documented reactions to the vaccines including myocarditis and blood clots. Do we know what causes those reactions?

“It is probably a cross-reaction between the antibody. In some people when they make an antibody to the virus, it cross reacts and causes inflammation in the heart,” Dr. Goldman said. “So, if people who are at risk of getting myocarditis from the vaccine get an infection with COVID their risk of getting myocarditis from natural infection is 5 to 10 times higher than the risk with the vaccine.”

Something else we have learned, if you are on a biologic medicine you need to let your doctor know. Biologic medications are drugs that target specific parts of your immune system to treat disease like psoriasis, arthritis or cancer.

“If you are on an immune suppressant and you are vaccinated it is less likely that the immune suppressant will work. So the vaccine doesn’t make you more likely to get sick if you are on an immune suppressant , but the immune suppressant makes it more likely that if you get sick with COVID you will not have immunity and become severely ill. A 4th booster shot is indicated for people who are immune suppressed, so your doctor should know if you are on one of these agents because you would be eligible for a 4th shot,” Dr. Goldman said.

Doctors also discovered the timing between a COVID-19 vaccine and a mammogram is important. The vaccine can cause lymph nodes to swell which can be a sign of cancer.

“It was very challenging, so many of those scenarios early on resulted in biopsies that perhaps didn’t need to happen. We try to encourage people to delay getting their mammogram for a good four to six weeks after the vaccine to help prevent that,” said Dr. Kimberlee Mudge, UPMC Breast Surgeon.

What about possible long-term side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines?

“We know from giving 250 million Americans the vaccine what the side effects are and this is not a live vaccine, this is a DNA vaccine and the side effects of DNA vaccines come out in the first six months or so. It is very rare to have any vaccine cause a side effect three to five years later,” Dr. Goldman said.

What does the future hold?

“Once it goes through the population, once people have immunity from vaccination or natural infection, I believe it will turn into the flu. I think we will have a yearly season where COVID is common just like we have a yearly flu season and I personally believe that we will need some kind of a booster on some kind of a regular basis,” Dr. Goldman said.