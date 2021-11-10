What is draining into Dauphin County creek?

Lykens, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in Lykens, Dauphin County had concerns about what was coming out of a pipe that drains into the creek at Glen Park.

The pipe comes out of the ground along the creek and in the water, surrounding the pipe, there is an orange substance.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

One resident told the abc27 Investigators it sometimes smells like sewage so they took a water sample to get tested. The lab results indicated the presence of fecal coliform or the presence of human or animal waste in the water. The lab analysis report result was 364 coliforms/ 100 ml.

CWM Environmental Pottsville Creek Water Test

The abc27 Investigators contacted the Lykens Borough Authority. It said it was made aware of the issue last week and it was investigating the pipe, which it believed was connected to a drainage system in the park. The Authority also contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The abc27 Investigators sent pictures of the pipe, the orange substance in the water, and the lab analysis, which detected fecal coliform, to Pa.’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)

Creek at Glen Park

Creek at Glen Park

Creek at Glen Park

A DEP spokesperson confirmed the pipe was installed to drain water from a wet spot in the park to allow for grass cutting and there is no sewage facility in the park.

According to DEP, the orange material in the water is iron-oxidizing bacteria, which is naturally occurring and in most cases leeches from iron-rich soil.

DEP says “permitted fecal levels are in the 1,000 range in warm summer weather”, so 364 is not a level of concern.