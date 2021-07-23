Where are the property tax/rent rebates?

Department of Revenue says property tax/rent rebates have been delayed due to staffing and a large number of paper applications.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many seniors and disabled Pennsylvanians are waiting on their property tax/rent rebates from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. If you mailed your application in, you are likely one of the people waiting on your rebate.

According to a Department of Revenue spokesperson, staffing and a large number of paper applications have led to delays.

“The biggest factor that explains the current situation is that to protect the health and safety of the workforce at our scanning and processing facility, we were unable to bring on our traditional temporary workers during the spring tax season. They play an important role in the scanning and processing of paper applications, which is still the method that the vast majority of older and disabled Pennsylvanians who benefit from this program use to submit their applications,” Trevor J. Monk, Deputy Communications Director, Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, said.

Monk says nearly 300,000 rebates have already been paid and the department is taking steps to speed up the process.

“We are working as quickly as possible to approve applications and issue rebates, recognizing that many recipients count on this assistance. Our agency has approved overtime for our employees to expedite the processing of checks and direct deposit payments. We are confident this will help us issue rebates as quickly as possible,” Monk said.

The property tax and rent rebate program is supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery and benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters. The maximum standard rebate is typically $650.

If you think you qualify, you can still apply for the program. The deadline to apply has been extended to Dec. 31, 2021.

“We encourage anyone who is eligible for the program but has not applied to use our new electronic filing system, available at mypath.pa.gov. The system is working as intended and this is the best way for eligible applicants to receive their rebates as quickly as possible,” Monk said.

The Department of Revenue typically processes more than 500,000 Property Tax/Rent Rebate program applications each year.