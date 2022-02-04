York County woman has reaction to COVID-19 vaccine: What are her options?

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM)- Cyndy Parmer is one of those rare cases.

“Within 2 minutes of getting the vaccine I started having a reaction,” said Parmer.

When the Dover woman got her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot in April she went into anaphylactic shock.

“I got a very bad taste in my mouth. I got very dizzy and then I started having difficulty breathing. They saw the distress that I was in and they went right into high gear to administer emergent treatment. They gave me a rescue inhaler, liquid Benadryl, and an epi pen,” said Parmer.

She recovered, but she says she was left with unanswered questions.

“I filed all of the reports with CDC and with VAERS. Not one agency has ever followed up with me to see what my reaction was, if I was ok, if I am having any lasting effects,” Parmer said.

“We often refer them to some of our allergists to figure out why they got the reaction,” Dr. Goldman said.

The abc27 Investigators asked UPMC infectious disease specialist Dr. John Goldman what people, like Parmer, can do if they have a reaction to the vaccine.

“I certainly would not give her another mrna vaccine, but I would have the allergist evaluate her for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Dr. Goldman said.

Dr. Goldman says another option is monoclonal antibodies.

“That provides protection for 6 months. The biggest problem with that is that our demand far exceeds our supply,” Dr. Goldman said.

The abc27 Investigators shared the information with Parmer, unfortunately they are not options for her right now.

“They are recommending no further vaccines. I am sure I am one of the smaller percentages, but there are people like me that are out here and we matter too,” Parmer said.

Dr. Goldman says there may be more options in the future.

“As new vaccines come out she should be evaluated to see if she can get one of the new vaccines,” Dr. Goldman said.