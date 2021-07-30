Chambersburg’s Mitch Stahl & Team USA Volleyball fall to Brazil, reigning gold medalists

(L-R) Brazil’s Ricardo Souza hits the ball in front of USA’s Matthew Anderson, Mitchell Stahl and Torey Defalco in the men’s preliminary round pool B volleyball match between Brazil and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chambersburg’s Mitch Stahl & Team USA Men’s Volleyball fall to Brazil in Pool B play, 3-1. The men’s team is now 2-2 in play so far in the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA showed flashes of greatness the entire match, but struggled to find consistency in their serves.

The US had the momentum over Brazil after the first set, winning 32-30, putting the reigning gold medalists on their heels. But the top-ranked team in the world dialed back in and rattled off three straight set wins, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20.

Team USA was led in scoring by Matthew Anderson with 20 and Torey Defalco with 19. Stahl contributed six points off the bench.

With the win, Brazil moves up to second place in Pool B with a 3-1 record. Their only loss comes to the Russian Olympic Committee, 3-0. Brazil is looking for it’s fifth consecutive medal.

The US Men’s team falls to 2-2. The team plays again Sunday, August 1 at 8:45 a.m. against Argentina.