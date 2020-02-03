Chesapeake track star Grant Holloway has his sights on gold at the 2020 Olympic Games

(WAVY) — The countdown to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo is on, and athletes are working overtime for the chance to compete on the world’s largest stage.

One track star is on a mission to cement his name as one of the best hurdlers in the world.

Grant Holloway was a four-star wide receiver who got attention from some of the greatest college football programs in the country. However, he chose to pursue track and field instead of football, following his dream of becoming an Olympian.

From the high school football field in Chesapeake, Virginia, to the track at the University of Florida, Holloway leaves little doubt — he is one fast guy.

“If you asked me ‘Oh, you’re going to run 13 flat when you’re a freshman,’ I would’ve looked at you like you have three eyes,” Holloway said.

Holloway boasts a long list of collegiate records, national titles and impressive times. In 2019, he shattered a record held for 40 years — completing the 110 meter hurdles in less than 13 seconds. His time: 12.98.

A two-time finalist for The Bowerman Award, he took home the trophy in 2019. Holloway is an eight-time NCAA Champion and the only man in collegiate history to win three consecutive indoor and outdoor high hurdles titles.

After three seasons as a Florida Gator, Holloway closed the chapter on a stellar college career in 2019.

“If I have to look back on that Florida career, I’d say I gave 110 percent,” Holloway said.

It didn’t take long to make a name for himself in the professional world, winning gold at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. Students at his alma mater, Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, livestreamed the race and were thrilled when he won.

DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 02: Grant Holloway of the United States celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 110 metres hurdles final during day six of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 02, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 02: Grant Holloway of the United States celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s 110 metres hurdles final during day six of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 02, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 02: Grant Holloway (C3) of the United States competes in the Men’s 110 metres hurdles final during day six of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 02, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 03: Grant Holloway of the United States, gold, poses during the medal ceremony for Men’s 110 Metres Hurdles during day seven of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 03, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 02: Grant Holloway of the United States is introduced to the Men’s 110 metres hurdles final during day six of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 02, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Track & field athlete Grant Holloway poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympics shoot on November 19, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Holloway wants to be a role model for these students — it wasn’t long ago that he was in their spot. He sees himself on the same list as other talented athletes from Hampton Roads, like track star LaShawn Merritt.

However, he’s determined to forge his own path.

“I’m still trying to write my story,” Holloway said. “They wrote their story, they got their medals, they went to the Olympics and World Championships, now its my turn.”

His next goal is a big one.

“Getting ready for that one goal, which is Olympic title,” Holloway said.

His win in Doha solidified his spot at the Olympic Trials in June and he’s ready to compete on the world’s biggest stage.

“Go out there, execute your race model and be the best person you can be,” Holloway said.