COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Olympics despite call for cancelation

(WHTM) — Japan has begun vaccinating athletes who are there to participate in the Summer Olympics but there continue to be calls for postponing the games, again.

Why?

Only two to three percent of Japan’s population is fully vaccinated.

Despite the low percentage within the country’s population, Japan’s Olympic committee says about 200 athletes were vaccinated at a training center yesterday.

The committee says the vaccine doses for the athletes will not affect distribution to the general public, including those first in line such as the elderly and healthcare workers.

The Tokyo Olympics, which were supposed to take place in the summer of 2020, are now set to begin July 23.