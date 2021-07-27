Hali Flickinger advances to 200m Fly finals, looks for second medal of Tokyo Olympics

Spring Grove’s Hali Flickinger will race in the finals of the 200 meter butterfly in the Tokyo Olympics.
Racing both prelims and semifinals on Tuesday, July 27, Flickinger posted a time of 2:06.23.
It was good for best in her heat, good for second overall out of the two semi-final heats. China’s Yufei Zhang swam a time of 2:04.89.
The 27-year-old has already won a bronze medal in the 400 individual medley at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The 200m Fly finals are Wednesday, July 28 at 10:28 p.m. It is Flickinger’s final event of the Tokyo Olympics.