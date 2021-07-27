Hali Flickinger advances to 200m Fly finals, looks for second medal of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Hali Flickinger of Team United States competes in the Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Spring Grove’s Hali Flickinger will race in the finals of the 200 meter butterfly in the Tokyo Olympics.

Racing both prelims and semifinals on Tuesday, July 27, Flickinger posted a time of 2:06.23.

It was good for best in her heat, good for second overall out of the two semi-final heats. China’s Yufei Zhang swam a time of 2:04.89.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Hali Flickinger of Team United States competes in the Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Hali Flickinger of Team United States and Regan Smith of Team United States compete in the Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Hali Flickinger of Team United States competes in the Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

USA’s Hali Flickinger reacts after winning a semi-final of the women’s 200m butterfly swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Hali Flickinger of Team United States competes in the Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinal on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old has already won a bronze medal in the 400 individual medley at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 200m Fly finals are Wednesday, July 28 at 10:28 p.m. It is Flickinger’s final event of the Tokyo Olympics.