How to watch Central Pennsylvania athletes in the Tokyo Olympics, results tracker

With the 2020 Summer Olympics kicking off, there is no shortage of Pennsylvania athletes to root for in Japan this month. The abc27 news team is tracking five Central Pennsylvania athletes in the summer games, as well as, Harrisburg born Jen Brady (women’s tennis).
Abby Dahlkemper
Women’s Soccer, Lancaster
Abby Dahlkemper is a defender on the U.S. women’s soccer team. The 28-year-old Lancaster Native plays professionally in Europe.
Upcoming games:
- Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 a.m. – USA vs. New Zealand
- Tuesday, July 27 at 4 a.m. – USA vs. Australia
Hali Flickinger
Swimming, Spring Grove
Hali Flickinger will swim for Team USA in her second Olympics. The Spring Grove native also swam in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
She will compete in the 400 IM and 200 Butterfly.
Upcoming events:
- Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 a.m. – Women’s 400 IM Heats (USA)
- Saturday, July 24 at 10:12 p.m. – Women’s 400 IM Final (NBC)
- Tuesday, July 27 at 6:27 a.m. – Women’s 200 Butterfly (USA)
- Tuesday, July 27 at 9:57 p.m. – Women’s 200 Butterfly Semis (NBC)
- Wednesday, July 28 at 10:28 p.m. – Women’s 200 Butterfly Finals (NBC)
Casey Kaufhold
Women’s Recurve Archery, Lancaster
Casey Kaufhold is a 17-year-old archer from Lancaster County. The Conestoga Valley student won a bronze medal in the individual recurve event in the 2019 Pan American Games.
Her parents own Lancaster Archery Supply Store. Her father was a member of the U.S. archery team, and her brother competes in college.
Upcoming events:
- Saturday, July 24 at 8:30 p.m. – Women’s Prelims
- Sunday, July 25 at 12:45 a.m. – Women’s Team Quarters, Semis
- Sunday July 25 at 8:30 a.m. – Women’s Team Finals
- Monday, July 26 at 8:30 p.m. – Men’s/Women’s Individual Eliminations
Mitch Stahl
Men’s Volleyball, Chambersburg
Chambersburg’s Mitch Stahl is one of 12 men on the Team USA Volleyball roster. The 26-year-old is competing in his first Olympic games.
He won a state championship in 2012 with Chambersburg, played Division I volleyball at UCLA.
Upcoming events:
- Saturday, July 24 at 8:45 a.m. – USA vs. France
- Sunday, July 25 at 10:05 p.m. – USA vs. Russia
- Tuesday, July 27 at 10:05 p.m. – USA vs. Tunisia
John Stefanowicz
Greco-Roman Wrestling, Fawn Grove
John Stefanowicz looks to represent Kennard-Dale High School in Greco-Roman Wrestling. His story is one of the more intriguing, as he did not make states in high school wrestling and did not compete in college wrestling.
Stefanowicz is currently serving as a Marine. He competes in the 87 kilogram weight class.
Upcoming events:
- Monday, August 2 at 10 p.m. – Round of 16 and quarterfinals (Olympic Channel)
- Tuesday, August 3 at 5 a.m. – Semifinals (Olympic Channel)
- Wednesday, August 4 at 5 a.m. – Finals and bronze medal match (Olympic Channel)
This article will continue to track the Central Pennsylvania athletes.