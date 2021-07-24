How to watch Central Pennsylvania athletes in the Tokyo Olympics, results tracker

With the 2020 Summer Olympics kicking off, there is no shortage of Pennsylvania athletes to root for in Japan this month. The abc27 news team is tracking five Central Pennsylvania athletes in the summer games, as well as, Harrisburg born Jen Brady (women’s tennis).

Abby Dahlkemper

Women’s Soccer, Lancaster

EAST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – JULY 05: Abby Dahlkemper #17 of the United States passes the ball in the first half against Mexico during the Send Off series at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 05, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Abby Dahlkemper is a defender on the U.S. women’s soccer team. The 28-year-old Lancaster Native plays professionally in Europe.

Upcoming games:

Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 a.m. – USA vs. New Zealand

Tuesday, July 27 at 4 a.m. – USA vs. Australia

Hali Flickinger

Swimming, Spring Grove

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 17: Hali Flickinger of the United States competes in the Women’s 200m butterfly final during Day Five of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 17, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Hali Flickinger will swim for Team USA in her second Olympics. The Spring Grove native also swam in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

She will compete in the 400 IM and 200 Butterfly.

Upcoming events:

Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 a.m. – Women’s 400 IM Heats (USA)

Saturday, July 24 at 10:12 p.m. – Women’s 400 IM Final (NBC)

Tuesday, July 27 at 6:27 a.m. – Women’s 200 Butterfly (USA)

Tuesday, July 27 at 9:57 p.m. – Women’s 200 Butterfly Semis (NBC)

Wednesday, July 28 at 10:28 p.m. – Women’s 200 Butterfly Finals (NBC)

Casey Kaufhold

Women’s Recurve Archery, Lancaster

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 19: In this handout image provided by the World Archery Federation, Casey Kaufhold of USA during the recurve women’s team final at the final qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo by Dean Alberga/Handout/World Archery Federation via Getty Images )

Casey Kaufhold is a 17-year-old archer from Lancaster County. The Conestoga Valley student won a bronze medal in the individual recurve event in the 2019 Pan American Games.

Her parents own Lancaster Archery Supply Store. Her father was a member of the U.S. archery team, and her brother competes in college.

Upcoming events:

Saturday, July 24 at 8:30 p.m. – Women’s Prelims

Sunday, July 25 at 12:45 a.m. – Women’s Team Quarters, Semis

Sunday July 25 at 8:30 a.m. – Women’s Team Finals

Monday, July 26 at 8:30 p.m. – Men’s/Women’s Individual Eliminations

Mitch Stahl

Men’s Volleyball, Chambersburg

Maaseik’s Mitchell Stahl pictured during a volleyball match between Greenyard Maaseik and Knack Roeselare, game 4 of the best-of-five finals of the Play Offs of the Belgian volleyball competition, Wednesday 14 April 2021 in Maaseik. Roeselare needs one more victory to be crowned champions of the 2020-2021 season. BELGA PHOTO YORICK JANSENS (Photo by YORICK JANSENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Chambersburg’s Mitch Stahl is one of 12 men on the Team USA Volleyball roster. The 26-year-old is competing in his first Olympic games.

He won a state championship in 2012 with Chambersburg, played Division I volleyball at UCLA.

Upcoming events:

Saturday, July 24 at 8:45 a.m. – USA vs. France

Sunday, July 25 at 10:05 p.m. – USA vs. Russia

Tuesday, July 27 at 10:05 p.m. – USA vs. Tunisia

John Stefanowicz

Greco-Roman Wrestling, Fawn Grove

John Stefanowicz earlier this month as his family sent him off to Tokyo.

John Stefanowicz looks to represent Kennard-Dale High School in Greco-Roman Wrestling. His story is one of the more intriguing, as he did not make states in high school wrestling and did not compete in college wrestling.

Stefanowicz is currently serving as a Marine. He competes in the 87 kilogram weight class.

Upcoming events:

Monday, August 2 at 10 p.m. – Round of 16 and quarterfinals (Olympic Channel)

Tuesday, August 3 at 5 a.m. – Semifinals (Olympic Channel)

Wednesday, August 4 at 5 a.m. – Finals and bronze medal match (Olympic Channel)

This article will continue to track the Central Pennsylvania athletes.