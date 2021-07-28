Lancaster’s Casey Kaufhold eliminated in Round of 16 women’s recurve archery in Tokyo Olympics

Lancaster’s Casey Kaufhold fell in the round of 16 competition in women’s individual recurve archery in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 17-year-old archer lost 6-2 to Japan’s Ren Hayakawa on Tuesday, July 27 in her second round of individual competition. She won her first round matchup against Spain’s Ines de Velasco 7-3.

The Conestoga Valley student was competing in her first Olympic games, and was the top woman in Team USA Archery headed into the 2020 Olympics.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Casey Kaufhold of Team United States competes in the archery Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

United States’ Casey Kaufhold shoots an arrow during the women’s individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States’ Casey Kaufhold, left, adjusts her face mask s during the women’s individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Team USA Women’s Archery, including Kaufhold and two other archers, also competed in team competition. USA fell to the Russian Olympic Committee 6-0 in the quarterfinals. South Korea won gold in that event.

Kaufhold’s Olympics are over after the first week, as archery is one of the first events to wrap up its competition.