Lancaster’s Casey Kaufhold eliminated in Round of 16 women’s recurve archery in Tokyo Olympics

Lancaster’s Casey Kaufhold fell in the round of 16 competition in women’s individual recurve archery in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 17-year-old archer lost 6-2 to Japan’s Ren Hayakawa on Tuesday, July 27 in her second round of individual competition. She won her first round matchup against Spain’s Ines de Velasco 7-3.

The Conestoga Valley student was competing in her first Olympic games, and was the top woman in Team USA Archery headed into the 2020 Olympics.

Team USA Women’s Archery, including Kaufhold and two other archers, also competed in team competition. USA fell to the Russian Olympic Committee 6-0 in the quarterfinals. South Korea won gold in that event.

Kaufhold’s Olympics are over after the first week, as archery is one of the first events to wrap up its competition.

