Mitch Stahl & Team USA Volleyball defeat Tunisia in final pool play match

Chambersburg’s Mitch Stahl came off the bench in Team USA’s final pool play game against Tunisia and pushed the men’s volleyball team to victory.

USA defeated Tunisia 3-1 in the team’s final pool play game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After their first three pool play games, the men hold a 2-1 record with wins over Argentina and Tunisia. Team USA’s lone loss comes to the Russian Olympic Committee in the second game of the Olympic schedule.

Stahl was subbed in midway through the match against Tunisia and contributed eight points in the win. The 26-year-old also played limited time in the loss to ROC.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Team United States celebrates after defeating Team Tunisia during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Matthew Anderson #1 of Team United States and Mitchell Stahl #6 celebrate against Team Tunisia during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Khaled Ben Slimene #3 of Team Tunisia battles at the net with Torey Defalco #8 of Team United States and Mitchell Stahl #6 during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Team United States celebrates against Team Tunisia during the Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool B volleyball on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

USA’s Mitchell Stahl spikes the ball in the men’s preliminary round pool B volleyball match between USA and Tunisia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

USA’s Mitchell Stahl hits the ball in the men’s preliminary round pool B volleyball match between USA and Tunisia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Commentators for the Olympics spoke at length about Stahl’s enthusiasm and the difference it can make late in a match.

Coach John Speraw assembled a balanced roster of seasoned veterans and first-time Olympians, like Stahl.

The US Men’s Volleyball team has won Olympic gold three times, most recently in 2008. In 2016, the men’s team took home bronze.

Eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. Pool play continues for the other men’s volleyball teams at time of publication.