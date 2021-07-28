Mitch Stahl & Team USA Volleyball defeat Tunisia in final pool play match

Chambersburg’s Mitch Stahl came off the bench in Team USA’s final pool play game against Tunisia and pushed the men’s volleyball team to victory.
USA defeated Tunisia 3-1 in the team’s final pool play game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After their first three pool play games, the men hold a 2-1 record with wins over Argentina and Tunisia. Team USA’s lone loss comes to the Russian Olympic Committee in the second game of the Olympic schedule.
Stahl was subbed in midway through the match against Tunisia and contributed eight points in the win. The 26-year-old also played limited time in the loss to ROC.
Commentators for the Olympics spoke at length about Stahl’s enthusiasm and the difference it can make late in a match.
Coach John Speraw assembled a balanced roster of seasoned veterans and first-time Olympians, like Stahl.
The US Men’s Volleyball team has won Olympic gold three times, most recently in 2008. In 2016, the men’s team took home bronze.
Eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. Pool play continues for the other men’s volleyball teams at time of publication.