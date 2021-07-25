Spring Grove’s Hali Flickinger wins bronze in 400 IM, first Olympic medal of career

York County’s Hali Flickinger is now an Olympic medalist after placing third in the 400 Individual Medley finals in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old was swimming in fourth placed headed into the final 100 meters of the race. Her strong freestyle kick pushed her into third and into the bronze medal spot.

USA’s Hali Flickinger competes in the final of the women’s 400m individual medley swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

USA’s Hali Flickinger competes in the final of the women’s 400m individual medley swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 25: Emma Weyant of Team United States (R) and Hali Flickinger of Team United States react after competing in the Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 25: Hali Flickinger of Team United States and Yui Ohashi of Team Japan react after competing in the Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Bronze medallist USA’s Hali Flickinger (R) and Gold medallist Japan’s Yui Ohashi pose after the final of the women’s 400m individual medley swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 25: (L-R) Silver medalist Emma Weyant of Team United States, gold medalist Yui Ohashi of Team Japan and bronze medalist Hali Flickinger of Team United States pose with their medals for the Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Bronze medallist USA’s Hali Flickinger poses on the podium after the final of the women’s 400m individual medley swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Bronze medallist USA’s Hali Flickinger celebrates on the podium after the final of the women’s 400m individual medley swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Over 6,700 miles away in Spring Grove Middle School, friends and family gathered to cheer on their favorite hometown hero. The support was overwhelming for Hali’s grandparents.

“That means the world to me,” said Hali’s grandmother Bonna Krout. “She’s just a super kid, I should say young woman. It’s just been exciting to watch her grow into the person she is today.”

The crowd donned Hali 2020ne shirts with “Go Hali” signs. The shirts were sold all week to benefit the York YMCA swim program, in which Hali got her start.

The mood inside the resource room was anxious, but excited in the hours leading up to Hali’s 4:34.90 bronze medal-winning swim.

“I got the chills,” said Hali’s grandfather Ken Krout before the event. “[I’m] really excited because we really didn’t think she would make this event, but she did and she’s going to give it everything she’s got.”

The Spring Grove native was expected to place third in this race. Her best event is the 200 meter butterfly, in which she competes Tuesday in prelims. She is one of the favorites to win that race.